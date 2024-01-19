Armenian President meets with Amnesty International Secretary-General in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan has met with Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Callamard within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

President Khachaturyan and Callamard discussed the humanitarian situation and existing challenges in the region in the aftermath of the forced displacement of Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh in September 2023. In this context, the Armenian President and the Amnesty International Secretary-General reiterated the imperative of the rule of international legal norms and fundamental human rights. They also discussed the Armenian government’s rapidly deployed relief programs for the forcibly displaced persons.

President Khachaturyan and Secretary-General Agnes Callamard both lauded the nearly 30 years of effective partnership between Armenia and Amnesty International and agreed to make efforts to strengthen and enhance cooperation.