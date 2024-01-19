Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   19 January 2024

Armenian FM meets with Croatian counterpart in Zagreb

Armenian FM meets with Croatian counterpart in Zagreb

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić-Radman on January 19 in Zagreb.

A joint press conference will take place afterwards, foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said on social media.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]