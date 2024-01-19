Armenian FM meets with Croatian counterpart in Zagreb
YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić-Radman on January 19 in Zagreb.
A joint press conference will take place afterwards, foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said on social media.
- 16:11 Armenian Defense Minister, NATO Secretary-General’s envoy discuss partnership
- 15:34 Newly elected Greek parliament forms friendship group with Armenia
- 14:43 Davos 2024: Armenian President, USAID Administrator discuss South Caucasus situation, humanitarian challenges
- 14:02 Armenian President meets with Amnesty International Secretary-General in Davos
- 13:53 NATO envoy concerned over Aliyev’s latest statements about Armenia
- 13:43 Armenian FM meets with Croatian counterpart in Zagreb
- 12:58 Armenia and EU committed to strengthening partnership: 13th Human Rights Dialogue held in Yerevan
- 12:04 North Korea tests ‘underwater nuclear weapon system’
- 11:39 Russia ready to contribute to establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, says Ambassador
- 11:20 U.S. hopes Armenia and Azerbaijan will sign peace treaty recognizing each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity
- 11:19 Davos 2024: Armenian President meets with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, Argentina’s Milei, UN’s Guterres
- 11:17 European Stocks down - 18-01-24
- 11:16 US stocks down - 18-01-24
- 11:15 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-01-24
- 11:13 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 18-01-24
- 11:12 Oil Prices Up - 18-01-24
- 11:08 Armenian President meets with Iraqi Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani in Davos
- 10:38 Azerbaijan obstructs process of unblocking regional infrastructures, Armenia warns EU
- 10:35 Aliyev’s statements contradict ‘entire logic’ of talks – Armenian official tells NATO envoy
- 10:21 Armenian FM, Croatian Prime Minister discuss South Caucasus security
- 09:55 Armenian Defense Minister, U.S. Ambassador discuss cooperation and regional security
- 01.18-21:24 Deputy Prime Minister meets EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia
- 01.18-21:18 Armenian President, Austrian Minister of Foreign Affairs address agenda issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation
- 01.18-20:16 French ambassador summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry
- 01.18-19:46 Armenian lawmakers to participate in Strasbourg program on the protection of human rights in biomedicine
14:04, 01.16.2024
5536 views Exclusive: EU warns Azerbaijan of ‘severe consequences’ if Armenia’s territorial integrity is violated
11:12, 01.12.2024
3984 views U.S. supports ‘durable and dignified peace’ between Armenia and Azerbaijan
21:41, 01.12.2024
3982 views Amundi-Acba Economic Forum 2024: Shaping the Future in Yerevan
18:04, 01.13.2024
3635 views Latest statements made by Azerbaijan are ‘direct blow’ to peace process – Armenian PM
15:31, 01.12.2024
3618 views Displaced Karabakh Armenians should be given possibility of returning in safety and dignity – Commissioner Mijatović