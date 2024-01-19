Armenian Defense Minister, U.S. Ambassador discuss cooperation and regional security

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan has met with U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien to discuss defense cooperation, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The meeting took place on January 18 over dinner at the invitation of the U.S. Ambassador.

Minister Papikyan and Ambassador Kvien discussed “issues pertaining to the Armenian-American cooperation in the defense sector and regional security, as well as issues of mutual interest,” according to a readout issued by the Ministry of Defense. Papikyan thanked the U.S. Ambassador for the warm reception.