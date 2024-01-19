Deputy Prime Minister meets EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received the EU special representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

The Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Ambassador Vassilis Maragos also attended the meeting.

The parties discussed regional developments during the meeting, Grigoryan’s Office said.

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan presented the “Crossroads of the World” project, which clearly outlines the prospects, structure, logic, and basic principles of unblocking transport and other infrastructure communications in the region. The parties also discussed issues related to the principles and legal foundations of the border delimitation process.