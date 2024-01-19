Nicolas Anelka visits forcibly displaced children of Nagorno-Karabakh in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Nicolas Anelka, the French professional football manager and retired player has visited the Sport and Culture Center in the Armenian city of Abovyan to meet with forcibly displaced children of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Anelka, who arrived in Armenia for a project on opening a football academy, gifted presents to the children.

Armenia National Olympic Committee President Gagik Tsarukyan accompanied Anelka during the visit to Abovyan.

In a statement, Tsarukyan said Anelka had expressed desire to meet the children of Nagorno-Karabakh and gift them presents.

The Sport and Culture Center in Abovyan has been providing shelter to the NK children since September 2023.