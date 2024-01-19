Armenia to advance peace agenda despite obstacles, says lawmaker

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian authorities will carry on with the peace agenda regardless of the obstacles, ruling Civil Contract party lawmaker Arthur Hovhannisyan has said.

“We share the prime minister’s opinion that this wasn’t an attempt to lead the peace agenda into a deadlock,” Hovhannisyan said when asked to comment on latest aggressive rhetoric from Azerbaijan, which the Armenian PM said he hoped was not an attempt to derail the talks.

“But even if it was an attempt by Azerbaijan to bring the peace agenda into deadlock, this won’t anyhow stop our policy or agenda,” he added, noting that they are now trying to advance the peace agenda with international partners.

“Armenia does not have an agenda of war. Armenia has an agenda of peace, and we are moving on that path,” he said.