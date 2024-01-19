Russia wants to resume Armenia-Azerbaijan trilateral talks
11:19, 18 January 2024
YREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vagharshak Harutyunyan has met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Galuzin.
In a readout, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Galuzin and the Armenian Ambassador discussed the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization process.
“The Russian side emphasized the need for swift restoration of the trilateral work in this direction, based on a number of agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
