Russia wants to resume Armenia-Azerbaijan trilateral talks

YREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vagharshak Harutyunyan has met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Galuzin.

In a readout, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Galuzin and the Armenian Ambassador discussed the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization process.

“The Russian side emphasized the need for swift restoration of the trilateral work in this direction, based on a number of agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

 








