BTA. Bulgaria's Air Rescue Bases Will Be Built Within a Year and a Half, Transport Minister Says

SOFIA, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS/BTA. During an inspection of the Barshen Airport in Sliven (Southeastern Bulgaria) on Wednesday, Transport and Communications Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov told journalists that this country's air rescue bases will be built within a year and a half.

Sliven will house the third Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) temporary operating base, where the third helicopter, which will arrive in Bulgaria at the end of 2024, is expected to be positioned.

A tender procedure for the selection of a contractor is expected to be launched next week.

The Municipality of Sliven has provided a site and a building for temporary use, which will be used until a permanent operating base is built on the airport.