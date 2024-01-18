Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   18 January 2024

EUMA marks 1,500 patrols to border areas

EUMA marks 1,500 patrols to border areas

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) has marked its 1,500th patrol to the areas bordering Azerbaijan, the monitoring mission said on social media.

“Today, EUMA marks 1500 patrols to the border areas. The Mission is tasked with observing and reporting on the situation on the ground. EUMA conducts patrols from 6 operating bases in Kapan, Goris, Jermuk, Yeghegnadzor, Martuni & Ijevan,” EUMA said in a post on X.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]