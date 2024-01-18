Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   18 January 2024

Parliament ratifies EU readmission agreement protocol with Austria

Parliament ratifies EU readmission agreement protocol with Austria

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament on Tuesday ratified the protocol on the application of the Armenia-EU readmission agreement between Armenia and Austria. The ratification was made with 93 votes in favor.

So far similar protocols have been ratified with Bulgaria, Czechia, Germany, France, Estonia and Poland.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]