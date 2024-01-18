YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the defense of the thesis of high school students of Mkhitar Sebastatsi educational complex in Yerevan, the PM's Office said.

The research project of the student in the high school-research college of the educational complex is determined by the state standard of general education. The defense of research works for the 2023-2024 academic year began in the January camp 2024, will continue until the end of the academic year (one group per week, according to the readiness of the students).

Today, the second group of students presented their research work. The Prime Minister attended the defense at the invitation of one of them, Davit Muradyan, who is studying in the 10th grade. The topic of David's research work was "Non-verbal communication in politics". Then other students also presented their research works.

According to the source, the Prime Minister thanked and noted that such research works are interesting. According to Nikol Pashinyan, the implementation of research works in schools as part of the educational process is already a mandatory condition by the new standard of general education.

"Today we made sure that it was the right decision and that the research component should be highlighted. In general, we believe, and this is the most important segment of our reforms in the field of education, that education and research are closely interconnected. What we heard and saw is clearly useful. First of all, why are we interested in such meetings and discussions? Because we constantly talk about that we should go after the decisions we made and see how they are expressed and maybe we need to improve and change them. This is also the reason why we are interested in attending such events," said the Prime Minister.