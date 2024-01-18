Government spent $200 million on reconstruction projects in Ararat Province in 5 years

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The government spent 79 billion 129 million 500 thousand drams (equivalent to approximately 200,000,000 dollars) on various projects in Ararat Province in 2018-2023, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a social media post.

“In 2018-2023, 316 kilometers of roads, 190 kilometers of lighting, 531 kilometers of water pipes and 186 kilometers of gasification were either built, reconstructed or repaired in Ararat Province.”