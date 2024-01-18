Ready to ensure communication between Azerbaijan and Nakhijevan - on the same terms as Iran does, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. From time to time, attempts are being made to form a “corridor” narrative regarding the territory of Armenia.

Moreover, when we say that this is an encroachment on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia, they say that this is an internationally recognized statement that there is a North-South corridor, a southern corridor, a northern corridor, and they give specific examples of communications passing through the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Armenian Prime Minister said Saturday in Gavar.



“There is a topic of the Azerbaijan-Nakhijevan connection, and parallels are being drawn about ensuring that connection through the territory of Iran.



To get out of the word games, we say that under the conditions that Iran provides the connection, we are ready for both the railway and the highway under the same conditions," Nikol Pashinyan said.



PM Pashinyan noted that Azerbaijan has been developing talk about the Zangezur Corridor for three years, referring to the tripartite statement of November 9.



“The two parties of the tripartite declaration that signed the statement dated November 9, 2020, have shown since September 2023 that this document does not exist for them. The actions that were taken in Nagorno-Karabakh, with the participation of the Russian Federation and Azerbaijan, are evidence that this document does not exist for them.



It cannot be that this document ceases to exist for the two parties to the tripartite statement, but for the third party continued to exist,’’ said the PM.



The Prime Minister emphasized that in the November 9 statement, there was no mention of the corridor, nor was there any provision stating that the security of the road passing through the territory of Armenia should be ensured by the Russian Federation.



According to Pashinyan, there is a political understanding that the roads and borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan should be opened based on the principles of sovereignty and jurisdiction.