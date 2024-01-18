Armenia presents vision on new avenues of deepening partnership with European Union

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. On January 12, Armenian Ambassador to the EU Tigran Balayan participated at the roundtable discussion with Permanent Representatives and Ambassadors of the EU member states, high-level representatives of the European Commission and EEAS, the Mission of the Republic of Armenia to the European Union said in a press release.

The meeting was organized by the Permanent Representative of Greece to the EU Ambassador Ioannis Vrailas in a follow-up to the Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s participation at the EU Foreign Affairs Council on December 11, 2023.

During the discussion Ambassador Balayan presented Armenia’s vision on new avenues of deepening partnership with the European Union, following EU Council decisions. He touched upon the ideas and proposals that are aimed at the intensification of Armenia-EU relations with a final goal of upgrading them to a qualitatively new level.

The participants expressed full support for Armenia’s ambitious reforms and rapprochement agenda and promised to continue the cooperation in this regard.

In his introduction and while answering many questions from the colleagues, Ambassador Balayan outlined Armenia’s approaches for long-lasting peace in the South Caucasus region.

Armenia’s Ambassador gave a detailed presentation on the reasons and consequences of the ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh, underlining that the feeling of impunity in Baku, which once again manifested two days ago with more irredentist, menacing and provocative statements of the Azerbaijani president, is already threatening the very fragile situation.