Armenian Foreign Minister congratulates Cho Tae-Yul on his appointment as Foreign Minister of South Korea

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS: Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has congratulated Cho Tae-Yul on his appointment as Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea.

"I send my congratulations to H.E. Mr. CHO TAE-YUL on appointment as FM of Republic of Korea and best wishes for successful tenure. I look forward to working together to further deepen Armenian-Korean political dialogue, advance joint agenda and cooperation in multilateral fora," Mirzoyan said in a post on X.