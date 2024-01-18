Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   18 January 2024

Armenian Foreign Minister congratulates Cho Tae-Yul on his appointment as Foreign Minister of South Korea

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS:  Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has congratulated Cho Tae-Yul on his appointment as Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea.

"I send my congratulations to H.E. Mr. CHO TAE-YUL on appointment as FM of Republic of Korea and best wishes for successful tenure. I look forward to working together to further deepen Armenian-Korean political dialogue, advance joint agenda and cooperation in multilateral fora," Mirzoyan said in a post on X.








