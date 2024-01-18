Investment of 17 billion drams and creation of 668 jobs: Ministry of Economy signs agreements

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS: The Armenian Ministry of Economy has signed agreements with four companies, planning to invest approximately 17 billion drams and create 668 jobs in the regions of Aragatsotn and Kotayk, as well as in the capital, Yerevan ("UM Agro" LLC, "Agropro" CJSC, "Europlast 999" LLC, " GNC Alpha" CJSC), the Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan wrote on social media.

''As part of the "Infrastructures for Investments" program, the Ministry of Economy will compensate the costs of roads, water supply, gas supply, electricity supply and telecommunication systems. Our goal is to encourage the investor and at the same time contribute to the improvement of infrastructures in the regions of the country," said Kerobyan.