Iran expresses support to Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Iran has always supported Armenia’s territorial integrity, Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Mehdi Sobhani has said.

“We’ve always supported the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia,” he told reporters. “Whatever would constitute a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia would be unacceptable for us,” Sobhani said.








