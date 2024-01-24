Territory of defunct Kosh Correctional Facility to be turned into military training base

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The defunct Kosh Correctional Facility and adjacent buildings in the eponymous village in Aragatsotn Province will be turned into a military base.

The decision to assign the buildings to the Ministry of Defense was adopted at the Cabinet meeting on January 11.

The Kosh prison was shut down in 2022 and its premises have been vacant ever since.

The Ministry of Defense has asked the Cadastre Committee to be granted ownership to use the area to build a new military training base. The request was approved on January 11.