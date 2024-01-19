Armenia believes in peace with Azerbaijan in case of mutual constructive approach - FM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday said that he presented to his visiting Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis the situation in the South Caucasus after the forced displacement of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, and the peace process.

“Certainly, I comprehensively presented to my colleague and his delegation the situation in the South Caucasus after the forced displacement of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh and also the peace process and the details and problems of that process,” Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with Gerapetritis.

FM Mirzoyan said he also presented the Crossroads of Peace project.

He added that Armenia is committed to continue the peace talks and establish peace in the South Caucasus despite all challenges and difficulties, as well as Azerbaijan’s destructive conduct in some cases.

“We believe that in case of displaying mutual constructive approach, in case of political will, we will be able to reach a tangible destination in the issue of establishing peace in the nearest future,” Mirzoyan said.