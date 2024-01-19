Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia meets with Head of Division for European External Action Service

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan on January 9 received the delegation headed by Rory Domm, Head of Division for European External Action Service, Grigoryan said on social media.

"I welcomed the delegation's visit to Armenia and highlighted the development of Armenia-EU cooperation in the field of security. I emphasized that collaboration with the EU contributes to maintaining a stable security environment in the region,’’ said Security Council Secretary.

Grigoryan added that during the meeting they discussed the process of providing support to Armenia through the European Peace Facility.