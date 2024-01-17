Gabriel Attal becomes France's youngest prime minister

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron appointed 34-year-old Education Minister Gabriel Attal as his new prime minister on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

Attal, a close Macron ally who became a household name as government spokesman during the COVID pandemic, will replace outgoing Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

One of the country's most popular politicians in recent opinion polls, Attal has made a name for himself as a savvy minister, at ease on radio shows and in parliament.

"Dear @GabrielAttal, I know I can count on your energy and your commitment to implement the project of revitalisation and regeneration that I announced," Macron said on X, who at the end of last year said he would announce new political initiatives.

Attal will be France's youngest prime minister.