Vice Speaker Rubinyan, U.S. Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations discuss Armenia- Türkiye normalization
14:16, 9 January 2024
YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament Ruben Rubinyan on January 9 met with U.S. State Department Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono.
U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien was also present at the meeting, Rubinyan’s office said in a readout.
The sides discussed issues related to regional security and stability. Views were exchanged regarding the Armenia-Türkiye normalization process. The Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process was also discussed.
