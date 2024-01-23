Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   23 January 2024

Armenia appoints new permanent representative in Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia signed a decree appointing Nairi Petrosyan as the permanent representative of Armenia in the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC), residing in Istanbul, the Presidential Office stated.








