Armenia appoints new permanent representative in Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization
YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia signed a decree appointing Nairi Petrosyan as the permanent representative of Armenia in the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC), residing in Istanbul, the Presidential Office stated.
- 01.22-21:52 Head of EU observer mission, Austrian ambassador to Armenia observe the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border
- 01.22-21:49 Any violation of Armenia's territorial integrity will have serious consequences for our relations with Baku: Borrell
- 01.22-21:08 Compared to 2020, Armenia’s defense spending in 2024 is to increase by 81%- Ministry of Finance
- 01.22-20:00 About 5,000 families forcibly displaced from Artsakh received 100 tons of aid from Galaxy Group of Companies
- 01.22-19:53 Azerbaijan’s delegation challenged at opening of PACE session
- 01.22-19:26 PACE elects new president
- 01.22-19:14 Russian deputy foreign minister, Turkish ambassador discuss South Caucasus and Ukraine
- 01.22-17:03 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-01-24
- 01.22-17:01 Asian Stocks - 22-01-24
- 01.22-17:00 BTA. RSV 421 Drops Anchor in Western Bay of Half Moon Island
- 01.22-16:08 China: At least eight dead, dozens missing in Yunnan landslide
- 01.22-15:29 Ron DeSantis ends U.S. presidential campaign, endorses Trump
- 01.22-13:41 Poland's Tusk pledges quick end to friction as he visits Ukraine
- 01.22-12:15 EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 01.22-11:16 Armenian Ambassadorial assembly chaired by Foreign Minister held in Vienna
- 01.22-10:35 Netanyahu rejects Hamas conditions for Israeli hostage deal
- 01.22-10:09 Armenian tourism experts to participate in trainings at Les Roches Global Hospitality
- 01.22-09:37 Ukraine shelling of Russian-controlled city of Donetsk kills 27, officials say
- 01.20-16:38 Armenian Ambassador, Hungarian official exchange ideas on deepening cooperation between the two countries
- 01.20-14:18 Statements from Baku may give impression of deliberately bringing peace process to dead end –PM
- 01.20-14:13 The 1991 border should be formally documented- Pashinyan on the delimitation process
- 01.20-13:43 Armenia expects guarantees from Azerbaijan of no hidden territorial claims: Pashinyan
- 01.20-13:30 Direct contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan more or less active, says Pashinyan
- 01.20-12:56 Armenian Minister of Economy presents "Crossroads of Peace" initiative to German counterpart
- 01.20-11:32 Fire broke out at the residence of the Greek Prime Minister
14:04, 01.16.2024
6304 views Exclusive: EU warns Azerbaijan of ‘severe consequences’ if Armenia’s territorial integrity is violated
15:38, 01.18.2024
3398 views Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan never discussed so-called Zangezur Corridor, says Lavrov
15:26, 01.17.2024
3343 views Nicolas Anelka visits Armenia for new football academy project
17:32, 01.17.2024
3342 views Prime Minister specifies conditions for Armenia to provide road to Azerbaijan
18:02, 01.19.2024
3114 views Azerbaijan refuses to resume the negotiations in the existing frameworks, says Foreign Minister Mirzoyan