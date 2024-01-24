2,3 million tourists visited Armenia in 2023

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. 2,300,000 tourists visited Armenia in 2023, a tourism official has said.

Sisian Boghossian, the Head of the Tourism Committee under the Ministry of Economy, said that most of the 2,3 million tourists came from Russia.

“In 2023 we had two million three hundred thousand tourists, nearly a thirty percent growth compared to 2019 and nearly a thirty-nine percent growth compared to 2022,” she said.

50% of the 2,3 million came from Russia, followed by Georgia and Iran respectively. Diaspora Armenians from the United States are next.

“We have many tourists from India now who arrive from Dubai. Germany and France are still important target markets for us, and China is in the top ten countries,” Boghossian added.