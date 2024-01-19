Developing transit cooperation cannot be basis for violation of territorial integrity of countries – Iran

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Iran has clear positions regarding the situation in the South Caucasus region and transit corridors, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said in response to a statement from Turkey on the so-called Zangezur Corridor.

“Iran has clear positions regarding the situation in the South Caucasus region and transit corridors, he noted. We are making a lot of efforts to establish peace, stability, and security in the regional countries. We emphasize that developing transit cooperation cannot be a basis for geopolitical changes and violation of the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of countries,” IRNA quoted Kanaani as saying at a press briefing.

The Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructures Abulkadir Uraloglu has said that Ankara expects to complete what he described as the “Zangezur Corridor” project by 2029.