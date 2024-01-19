Security Council Secretary, U.S. Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations discuss Armenia- Azerbaijan normalization
13:32, 8 January 2024
YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan on January 8 met with United States Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, the United States Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Louis Bono.
Grigoryan and Bono discussed the normalization process of the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and the latest negotiations, as well as the course of implementation of agreements that were achieved during the talks, Grigoryan’s office said in a readout.
Grigoryan reiterated Armenia’s commitment to establish lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.
