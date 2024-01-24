Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   24 January 2024

Pontificial Divine Liturgy for Holy Nativity, Theophany of our Lord Jesus Christ served in St. Grigor Lusavorich Church

YEREVAN, JANUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. On January 6, His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians offered the festive Divine Liturgy of Holy Nativity in St. Grigor Lusavorich( Gregory the Illuminator) Church in Yerevan, the press service of Mother See said.

During the Holy Liturgy, the Catholicos of All Armenians greeted Armenians  all over the world with the heavenly tidings: "Christ is born and appeared" and delivered his message on the occasion of the holiday.








