Japan earthquake death toll tops 126

YEREVAN, JANUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The death toll from Japan's New Year's Day earthquake topped 126 on Saturday with more than 222 people still missing, as follows from the data published by the regional authorities.

According to the recent data, at least 516 people have received injuries of various degree of severity. So far, emergency services have not detected location of 222 residents. A search and rescue operation is underway in the disaster area, involving the Japan Self-Defense Forces.

The greatest damage was caused to Ishikawa Prefecture where more than 250 houses were destroyed, and fires destroyed about 300 buildings. The region continues to experience power and water shortages and fuel shortages.