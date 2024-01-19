Gardman-Shirvan-Nakhijevan Pan-Armenian Union responds to US decision to put Azerbaijan on religious freedom watchlist

YEREVAN, JANUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The Gardman-Shirvan-Nakhijevan Pan-Armenian Union has responded to the fact that US put Azerbaijan on religious freedom watchlist.



"U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Azerbaijan has been included in the watchlist based on its involvement in or toleration of serious violations of religious freedom. This decision comes after the establishment of Azerbaijani control over the entire territory of Nagorno Karabakh and the implementation of ethnic cleansing.



The US Commission on International Religious Freedom, which has previously warned about the threat to Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh, now sounds the alarm that there are serious concerns regarding the regulation of religious activities in Azerbaijan.



The response by the Commission on International Religious Freedom is an extremely important step in highlighting the crimes committed against the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh and providing an adequate response to them.



The Gardman-Shirvan-Nakhijevan Pan-Armenian Union welcomes the efforts that the United States is making to ensure human rights and freedoms. We have repeatedly sounded the alarm about the systematic vandalism based on religious and ethnic discrimination and complete brutality that is currently being carried out in Nagorno-Karabakh and has been carried out in historical Gardman, Shirvan and Nakhijevan over the past decades,” the Union said in a statement.



The Union has called on both the Commission on International Religious Freedom and other international arbitral structures and organizations to address the actions being implemented by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh.