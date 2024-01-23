Armenian President addresses Christmas congratulatory message

YEREVAN, JANUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan has addressed a congratulatory message on the occasion of Christmas.

The message reads:

"Dear compatriots,

I heartily congratulate you on Christmas. Christmas is one of the most beloved holidays of our people, also symbolizing the victory of goodness, light and peace.

May the light of the Epiphany shine in our hearths and hearts, strengthening our hope and faith in a happy and bright future!

I wish all of us family warmth, health and peace for our country.

Christ is born and revealed. Great news for you and for us!’’