2023 Azeri attack in Nagorno-Karabakh killed 223 people, including 5 children – says law enforcement official

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. 223 people, including 5 children, were killed in Nagorno-Karabakh in the 19-20 September 2023 Azerbaijani attack, a senior law enforcement official in Armenia has said.

Argishti Kyaramyan, the Head of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, told First Channel News that the number of those wounded was 244.

He said that the Investigative Committee launched criminal proceedings on ethnic cleansing and the circumstances of the forced displacement of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh are being investigated within the framework of that probe.

“223 people, of whom 25 were civilians, were killed as a result of the September 19-20, 2023 Azerbaijani aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh. The death toll includes five minors,” Kyaramyan said.

Another 244 were wounded, including 76 civilians (10 children).

20 people, including 5 civilians, are missing.

Over 20 cases of desecration of bodies were documented.

Over 70 others died en route from NK to Armenia, as well as shortly after arrival. “This is mostly due to the severe psychological impact that our compatriots went through,” Kyaramyan said.