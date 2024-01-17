Junior doctors have launched their longest strike in NHS history

YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Thousands of interns in England have gone on a six-day strike, which will be the longest in the history of the National Health Service (NHS).

According to the BBC, the provision of planned medical care will actually be suspended as a result of the strike.

Interns in England are demanding to raise their salaries by 35%. According to the British Medical Association (BMA), this should compensate for a 26% reduction in salaries in real terms over the past 15 years.

In July last year, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, amid mass strikes in the country, announced that salaries of public sector employees would be increased: in the case of interns-an average salary increase of 9%, reports BBC.

In total, interns in England have been involved in strikes for 28 days over the past year.