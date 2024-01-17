BTA. Bulgarian Conductor Nayden Todorov to Ring in New Year with Concert in China

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 31, ARMENPRESS/BTA.Bulgarian conductor Nayden Todorov will ring in the New Year in China, where he is on tour at the invitation of one of the largest Chinese agencies, the Sofia Philharmonic said.

Todorov is presenting a programme of popular waltzes in four concerts in the cities of Zhongshan, Nantong, Beijing and Chengdu.

The first concert took place in Zhongshan on December 30. The Bulgarian musicians were showered with applause and did a popular Chinese tune for an encore.

Todorov also demonstrated an enviable knowledge of Chinese, which was met with exaltation, the Sofia Philharmonic noted.

On December 31, Todorov will ring in the New Year with a concert at the Nantong concert hall.

The tour will continue in Beijing, at China's most prestigious classical music hall, where the audience is expected to include Culture Ministry officials, Bulgaria's Ambassador to China, the consul and secretaries at the Bulgarian Embassy, Slovenia's ambassador, the Beijing Symphony Orchestra director, and representatives of several agencies.

The last concert will take place in Chengdu on January 2, after which Todorov will head to Germany and the Republic of Korea.

