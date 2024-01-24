Prime Minister Pashinyan visits Lori Province to inspect government-funded projects
15:29, 3 January 2024
YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has visited Lori Province to inspect the course of ongoing projects carried out by the government.
“I visited Lori Province on the first working day of the year to get acquainted with the course of the projects implemented by the government. My first stop was the elementary school of Vardablur, where a new gym has been built. The government allocated more than 237 million drams for the construction. The construction began in May 2022,” Pashinyan said on social media.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | باللغة العربية | Español | فارسی | ქარ | AMP Version