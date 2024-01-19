Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   19 January 2024

U.S. military official visits Armenia to aid in crafting NCO development objectives and policy

U.S. military official visits Armenia to aid in crafting NCO development objectives and policy

YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. A senior U.S. military official recently visited Armenia to aid in crafting the Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) development objectives and policy of the Armenian military, the U.S. Embassy said in a statement.

“USEUCOM's [U.S. European Command] CSM [Command Sergeant Major] Robert Abernethy recently visited Armenia to aid in crafting, formalizing & pre-producing NCO development objectives & policy for the Enlisted Forces of the Armenian military,” the embassy said. “Strong partnerships for a stronger future!”

բ1.jpg (221 KB)

բ2.jpg (217 KB) 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]