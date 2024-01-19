U.S. military official visits Armenia to aid in crafting NCO development objectives and policy

YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. A senior U.S. military official recently visited Armenia to aid in crafting the Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) development objectives and policy of the Armenian military, the U.S. Embassy said in a statement.

“USEUCOM's [U.S. European Command] CSM [Command Sergeant Major] Robert Abernethy recently visited Armenia to aid in crafting, formalizing & pre-producing NCO development objectives & policy for the Enlisted Forces of the Armenian military,” the embassy said. “Strong partnerships for a stronger future!”