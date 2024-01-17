Azerbaijan provides Ukraine with humanitarian aid worth $34 million

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan continued to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine in 2023, said the press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, according to the Azerbaijani media.

According to the source, the humanitarian aid, as well as the aid for restoration and reconstruction purposes provided to Ukraine by the Republic of Azerbaijan amounted to the total of 57 million Manats (about 34 million US dollars), half of which has been provided in the current year.