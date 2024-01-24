Ambassador of India to Armenia congratulates Armenpress on 105th anniversary

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of India to the Republic of Armenia Nilakshi Saha Sinha has extended her congratulations to Narine Nazaryan, the director of the "Armenpress" news agency, on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the agency's foundation.

"I want to commend Armenpress for its excellent work in covering real-time news and information. I extend my best wishes to Armenpress for the continued success.

Taking this opportunity I wish you, your family, the team of Armenpress a very happy, successful and prosperous New Year. May 2024 be filled with good health and energy," the message reads.

On December 18, “Armenpress” news agency celebrated the 105th anniversary of its founding.