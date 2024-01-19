Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers may meet at state border, says Bayramov

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, stated in a press conference on Thursday that a proposal has been made for a meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the state border, as reported by Azerbaijani media.

“Foreign Ministers of the two countries can meet on the state border. We have made such a proposal. As for holding the meeting in Azerbaijan, or Armenia, why not? Sooner or later it must happen,” Bayramov said.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister stated that the negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia should not be held hostage by third countries.

Bayramov also noted that there are still disagreements between Yerevan and Baku regarding the peace treaty, but their number has significantly decreased.