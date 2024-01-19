Difficulties in Armenia-Russia ties are temporary, says Lavrov

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The existing “difficulties” in the Armenia-Russia relations are "temporary" and will be resolved in case of political will, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

In an interview with TASS, Lavrov said that Armenia remains a strategic partner for Russia in the South Caucasus, but noted that ‘unfortunately, official Yerevan, yielding to the pro-Western beliefs, is trying to transform its foreign policy vector.’

Lavrov claimed that Western countries do not seek to bring peace and stability to Armenia and overall, their objective is to push Russia out of the South Caucasus.