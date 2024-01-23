Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   23 January 2024

Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Armenia

Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will visit Armenia on December 27.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will hold a meeting with FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Yerevan. The two foreign ministers will then hold a joint press briefing.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]