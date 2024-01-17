Netanyahu outlines 3 prerequisites for peace

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote an op-ed Monday outlining three prerequisites for peace in the region: the destruction of Hamas, the demilitarization of Gaza and the beginning of a deradicalization process of Palestinian society.

In an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal, Netanyahu said once those three requirements are met, “Gaza can be rebuilt and the prospects of a broader peace in the Middle East will become a reality.”

Explaining the goal to destroy Hamas, Netanyahu notes Hamas’s leaders have vowed to repeat the Oct. 7 attack “again and again,” writing, “That is why their destruction is the only proportional response to prevent the repeat of such horrific atrocities. Anything less guarantees more war and more bloodshed.”

Netanyahu pledged to “continue to act in full compliance with international law” in destroying Hamas, but he noted the difficulty in doing so, as he claimed Hamas frequently uses “Palestinian civilians as human shields.” Netanyahu emphasized Israel tries to minimize civilian casualties, outlining ways he said it does so.

“Unjustly blaming Israel for these casualties will only encourage Hamas and other terror organizations around the world to use human shields. To render this cruel and cynical strategy ineffective, the international community must place the blame for these casualties squarely on Hamas,” Netanyahu wrote.

Israel has come under significant criticism for the type of bombs it has dropped in Gaza, with some arguing it could do much more to limit civilian casualties, according to The Hill.