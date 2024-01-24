Armenian Foreign Minister extends condolences on death of former Ambassador of Dominican Republic

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The former Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Armenia, Hans Dannenberg Castellanos, has died.

Castellanos served as Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Armenia from April 2022 until early 2023, when he was appointed Ambassador to Canada.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan offered condolences to the late ambassador’s family.

“Deeply saddened to learn of untimely passing of former Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Armenia Hans Dannenberg. His relentless efforts aimed at building stronger bilateral ties, including opening of diplomatic office in Yerevan, will be always remembered. Condolences to his family & friends,” FM Mirzoyan said on X.