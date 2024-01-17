Number of contenders for presidential nomination rises to 29
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The number of contenders for presidential nomination in Russia’s upcoming election has reached 29, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairperson Ella Pamfilova said at a commission meeting, Tass reports.
"Many of our colleagues are currently attending the congresses of contenders, whose number has reached 29," she noted.
The presidential election will take place on March 15-17, 2024.
