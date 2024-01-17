BTA. Netherlands Parliament Votes in Favour of Bulgaria's Schengen Entry

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS/BTA. The Netherlands Parliament voted late on Thursday evening to approve the position of the country's government in favour of Bulgaria becoming a full member of the Schengen border-free area, Bulgarian Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov told journalists on Friday. According to Stoyanov, the position of Austria is the only hurdle left regarding Sofia's Schengen bid.

Very intensive talks are underway between Bulgaria and Austria, and between Romania and Austria, Stoyanov said. EU institutions engaged in the process are taking part in the negotiations. The minister expressed hope that Austria will make a decision in the coming days. "This will hardly happen before New Year's Eve. What matters to us is to have a decision by Austria; it is less important whether it comes before or after New Year's Eve," he commented.

Reactions

PM Nikolay Denkov said that, in a way, the Netherlands’ decision was expected and now Bulgaria has a better position to negotiate with Austria for the final decision about the country’s accession to Schengen. Commenting on President Rumen Radev's call on the government to ensure Bulgaria's full accession to Schengen by New Year’s Eve, Denkov said the negotiations are ongoing and they will end in a way that considers Austria's concerns, as this country has a serious migration problem. "Any appeals of a general nature do not help at all at the moment. Negotiations require delicacy, calmness, and arguments to be heard on the other side. If it [Bulgaria’s accession to Schengen] were so easy to do, the caretaker cabinet should have done it last year," Denkov stressed. Any comments such as what could have happened count for nothing now, he added.

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel: "I welcome the decision of the Dutch Parliament to agree to Bulgaria and Romania’s accession to the Schengen area. I would also like to thank [Dutch] Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his government who tabled the proposal last week. I am convinced that this action is in the interests not only of us and our northern neighbour, but also of the entire European Union."

