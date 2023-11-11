Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 November 2023

Homeless people are being kicked off the streets of San Francisco

Homeless people are being kicked off the streets of San Francisco

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Drug addicts, dealers and homeless who have plagued San Francisco’s downtown have miraculously disappeared this week as the city cleans up for a huge international event, reports the New York Post.

The homeless have been pushed to other parts of the city in preparation for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which starts tomorrow and runs through Nov. 17, reports the Post.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]