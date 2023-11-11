Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 November 2023

ICJ to deliver its Order on provisional measures against Azerbaijan submitted by Armenia on Nov. 17

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS.  On Friday 17 November 2023, the International Court of Justice will deliver its Order on the Request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by Armenia in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan), the press service of ICJ reports.

Judge Joan Donoghue, President of the Court will deliver  the Order on Friday 17 November 2023.








