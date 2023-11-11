Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 November 2023

Armenian Foreign Minister discuss regional issues with French officials

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Paris exchanged views with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna, and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in a post on X.

''On the margins of 6th Paris Peace Conference had a chance to briefly exchange with France FM Catherine Colonna and Anne Hidalgo. Enhanced agenda of cooperation between Armenia and France as well as region issues are part of our continuous political dialogue,'' posted Mirzoyan.








