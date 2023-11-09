Russia to send 40 tons of humanitarian aid for forcibly displaced Armenians of Nagorno- Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Russia will soon send 40 tons of humanitarian aid to Armenia for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova has said.

Speaking at a press briefing, the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson said the 40 tons of aid will be delivered to Yerevan in the coming days.

Russia had earlier sent 6 tons of aid for NK Armenians.

A Russian charity foundation, Doctor Lisa, earlier sent more than 20 tons of humanitarian aid to Armenia, Zakharova said.

Zakharova said that 1,5 tons of aid was delivered to several towns, including Sevan and Gavar, on October 20-21 through the Russian-Armenian Humanitarian Response Center.

On November 2, the National Scientific-Research Institute of Communications of Russia delivered food and warm clothing to Areni.

Zakharova mentioned a number of Russian organizations that have sent aid to Armenia to meet the needs of the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.