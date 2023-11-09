Hayk Melikyan and Anush Nikogosyan to Celebrate Brahms' 190th Birthday in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Celebrating the illustrious Johannes Brahms' 190th birthday, a cherished musical duo is set to captivate the hearts of classical music enthusiasts. On the evening of November 17, at 7:30 p.m., an extraordinary musical soirée will grace the stage of the Komitas Chamber Music House. Anush Nikogosyan, the virtuoso violinist, and the outstanding pianist Hayk Melikyan, both adored figures in the Armenian music scene, will come together to pay homage to the great Brahms in a concert of unparalleled beauty.

This exceptional performance promises to be a highlight of the musical calendar. Anush Nikogosyan and Hayk Melikyan have a special treat in store for the audience, as this concert marks their final collaborative appearance in Yerevan for the year. Their artistic partnership has enchanted audiences worldwide, and their return to the heart of the Armenian capital is an occasion not to be missed.

The concert is made possible by the collaboration between the Embassy of the German Federation in Armenia and the esteemed National Chamber Music Center. This partnership underscores the deep-rooted cultural ties between Armenia and Germany, as they join hands to celebrate the legacy of Johannes Brahms.

Audiences can expect a sublime evening of chamber music, featuring Brahms's chamber treasures and Wolfgang Rihm's evocative Klavierstück 6.