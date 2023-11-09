Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 November 2023

No agreement yet on new Armenian-Azerbaijani summit, says Deputy FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. There is no agreement on a high-level Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting at this moment, Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan said on November 9 when asked whether the talks are in a deadlock.

“At this moment there is no agreement on any specific meeting. There’s been no meeting on the level of leaders, but the mediators have been carrying out certain work in the direction of organizing a new meeting. We are waiting for a new meeting to take place, at this moment it is difficult to say anything about the level, location and mediator of the meeting,” Kostanyan said.








